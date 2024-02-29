UNRWA Director in Lebanon briefs Palestinian Ambassador on financial challenges and relief efforts

The director of UNRWA affairs in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, briefed the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, on the repercussions of some countries suspending their financial commitments to the agency under various pretexts.



She also discussed the efforts being made to ensure continued funding to fulfill the required services aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.



In turn, Ambassador Dabour requested the UNRWA director to allow space for efforts to reach solutions to the issues that impact the continuity of funding by some countries.