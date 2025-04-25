News
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun departed Beirut on Friday afternoon en route to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican.
The president is expected to join global dignitaries and religious leaders in paying final respects to the late pontiff, who died earlier this week.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Nehmat Aoun
Rome
Pope Francis
