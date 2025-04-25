Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral

Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 07:28
High views
Lebanon&#39;s president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
0min
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun departed Beirut on Friday afternoon en route to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The president is expected to join global dignitaries and religious leaders in paying final respects to the late pontiff, who died earlier this week.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Nehmat Aoun

Rome

Pope Francis

