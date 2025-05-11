Voter turnout varies across northern Lebanese districts as polls open

As polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m., voter turnout across northern Lebanon showed significant variation in the early hours of the municipal and mukhtar elections.



As of the latest update, the turnout rates in the northern districts were as follows:



North Lebanon: 4.58%



Akkar: 7.40%



Tripoli: 1.94%



Zgharta: 6.12%



Bcharre: 4.88%



Minieh-Danniyeh: 6.75%



Koura: 5.85%



Batroun: 8.84%



The figures reflect a mixed level of engagement among voters in the region, with Batroun recording the highest turnout so far and Tripoli the lowest.