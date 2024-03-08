Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Joumblatt, directed a message to US President Joe Biden on Friday, imploring him to act swiftly to halt the escalating crisis in Gaza.

In a post on X, Joumblatt emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further devastation and loss of life among the people of Gaza.

Joumblatt said, "Nothing will prevent the starvation and the death of the people of Gaza if you are delaying the immediate ceasefire."

"It is useless to improvise fictitious harbors or drop meager food rations amidst the continuous bombardment of Gaza," he added.
 
 

