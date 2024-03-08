Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Président Biden .Nothing will prevent the starvation and the death of the people of Gaza if you are delaying the immediate https://t.co/QzvtnVK6kU is useless to improvise fictitious harbors or drop meagre food rations amidst the continuous bombardment of Gaza #gaza pic.twitter.com/kw9qreorPc
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) March 8, 2024
