Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon

2024-03-08 | 06:22
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned on Friday two of its fighters from the town of Blida in southern Lebanon. 

Hadi Mahmoud Hajazi, known as "Haidar," born in 2004, and Fadel Abbas Kaour, also known as "Jawad," born in 2003, were hailed as martyrs by Hezbollah.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

South

Lebanon

Martyrs

Blida

