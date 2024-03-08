News
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-08 | 06:22
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon
Hezbollah mourned on Friday two of its fighters from the town of Blida in southern Lebanon.
Hadi Mahmoud Hajazi, known as "Haidar," born in 2004, and Fadel Abbas Kaour, also known as "Jawad," born in 2003, were hailed as martyrs by Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
South
Lebanon
Martyrs
Blida
Next
Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells
Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Previous
