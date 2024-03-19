Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

2024-03-19 | 06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon&#39;s future at stake
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired a session of the Cabinet, indicating that "we are currently witnessing movement towards the National Moderation Bloc and the Quintet Committee."

He said, "While we appreciate the interest of the Quintet Committee, comprising ambassadors and friends of Lebanon, in ensuring the completion of the constitutional requirement and the election of a president, I affirm, on behalf of myself and the Cabinet, the necessity of expediting the completion of the constitutional institutions' contract."

Mikati emphasized that "the primary and fundamental responsibility in this matter remains with us, the Lebanese people and internal disagreements must not hinder the priority of working towards completing the contract of constitutional institutions by electing a new president for Lebanon."

He noted that "the political crisis negatively affects the economy and the required economic and social stability. Our main concern in the government is to maintain the structure of this state and prevent any further fragmentation until the political consensus is achieved, allowing for appropriate reforms."

"We are ready to undertake the necessary reforms, but the problem is that there are two political sides in the country, one aiming for the complete collapse of the state, and the other perhaps seeking to assist in rebuilding the state," Mikati continued.

In addition, he affirmed that "our internal concerns do not make us forget the horrors of the war on Gaza and the Israeli attacks on the south, the fall of martyrs, the destruction of towns and homes, the burning of crops, and the displacement of residents."

Despite ongoing challenges and Israeli threats, Mikati expressed confidence in the ongoing truce negotiations in Gaza that he believes it will include the countries of the region and witness long-term stability.

He concluded: "Our unity is our strength, and I call on the leaders, authorities, blocs, and parties to reflect on what Lebanon was like in terms of prosperity and progress and what we are today and to join hands to save our country and elevate it anew, despite all the circumstances and challenges we face."
 

