Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims

Lebanon News
2024-03-27 | 02:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah&#39;s response to Rmaych rocket claims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims

Hezbollah has refuted the "false and malicious" news circulating in the media regarding allegations of its attempted rocket launches at the Israeli army from within Rmaych town or its vicinity, categorically stating that these claims are entirely fabricated.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Hezbollah condemned the dissemination of these false rumors and criticized those entities "persisting in their propagation and leveraging them to shape their positions."

It denounced such actions as "deceitful" and accused them of sowing discord among the Lebanese, "unwittingly or otherwise serving the interests of the enemy."

Furthermore, Hezbollah cautioned the Lebanese against being misled by these "malicious" schemes and urged vigilance against those who seek to advance their "despicable goals through misinformation."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Rmaych

Lebanon

South

Rocket

Israel

LBCI Next
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's unity government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More