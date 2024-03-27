Hezbollah has refuted the "false and malicious" news circulating in the media regarding allegations of its attempted rocket launches at the Israeli army from within Rmaych town or its vicinity, categorically stating that these claims are entirely fabricated.



In an official statement released on Wednesday, Hezbollah condemned the dissemination of these false rumors and criticized those entities "persisting in their propagation and leveraging them to shape their positions."



It denounced such actions as "deceitful" and accused them of sowing discord among the Lebanese, "unwittingly or otherwise serving the interests of the enemy."



Furthermore, Hezbollah cautioned the Lebanese against being misled by these "malicious" schemes and urged vigilance against those who seek to advance their "despicable goals through misinformation."