At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

2024-03-27 | 15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
0min
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

At least eight people including Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Five were killed in a strike on the border village of Tair Harfa and a strike shortly afterward that hit a restaurant in the border town of Naqura killed at least another three people, the security sources and official Lebanese media said.

Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of rockets over the border at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli air strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Those air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the armed group said.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza in October, in the biggest escalation between the long-time enemies since a month-long war in 2006.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Fighters

Israel

Airstrikes

Lebanon

Nicolas Sehnaoui to LBCI: Defending national partnership through cooperation
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
