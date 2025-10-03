Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons

03-10-2025 | 08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons

Al-Manar correspondent Aly Berro was absent from a scheduled interrogation session at the Raoucheh police station over the case of lighting up the Raoucheh Rock and attacking Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

His legal representative attended instead, arguing that as a journalist, Berro should only appear before the Publications Court, not the judicial police. 

However, Lebanon’s top prosecutor, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar, ordered that Berro be summoned again for questioning on Saturday at the Raoucheh station. If he fails to appear, further legal measures will follow, according to the National News Agency.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interrogation

Raoucheh

Nawaf Salam

