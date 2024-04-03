Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

On Wednesday, the Israeli army blamed Hezbollah for injuring three observers from the United Nations forces and their interpreter in the town of Rmeish in southern Lebanon days ago, indicating that they were injured in an explosion caused by a party-planted explosive device.The army said in a post on the "X" platform, "According to information available to the Israeli army, the explosion that occurred on March 30 in Rmeish, resulting in injuries to several UNIFIL workers, was caused after a UNIFIL patrol drove over a charge that had been previously placed by Hezbollah in the area."AFP