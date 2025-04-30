Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday

30-04-2025 | 05:23
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday

Iran will hold nuclear talks in Rome on Friday with Britain, France and Germany, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday, aiming to improve strained ties during high-stakes nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

The meeting will precede a fourth round of nuclear talks this weekend between Iran and the United States, which will also be held in Italy.

"In my opinion, the three European countries have lost their role (in the nuclear file) due to the wrong policies they have adopted. Of course, we do not want this and are ready to hold talks with them in Rome," Araghchi told state media.

Reuters

