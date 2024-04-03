UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

2024-04-03 | 06:56
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson Andrea Tenenti announced, "Despite escalating tensions, UNIFIL peacekeepers remain on the ground."

Tenenti told the National News Agency that UNIFIL continues its activities, including patrols and its primary work with parties to calm the situation and reduce regional tensions.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Peacekeepers

Tension

Mission

