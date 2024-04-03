News
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03 | 06:56
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson Andrea Tenenti announced, "Despite escalating tensions, UNIFIL peacekeepers remain on the ground."
Tenenti told the National News Agency that UNIFIL continues its activities, including patrols and its primary work with parties to calm the situation and reduce regional tensions.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Lebanon
Peacekeepers
Tension
Mission
