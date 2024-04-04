Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, and relevant officials met with ambassadors to discuss the southern region's needs, which will be complemented by bilateral meetings to extend assistance to the south.Yassin said after the meeting: "There are many high burdens in terms of securing humanitarian needs for our people in the south and a response plan for the displaced individuals."He added that the meeting with donor countries and ambassadors is to "encourage them to increase this support, but we have not yet received answers."