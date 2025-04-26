Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

News Bulletin Reports
26-04-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

It felt like an earthquake — that was the initial sensation reported by residents of Bandar Abbas before they heard a powerful explosion followed by a massive black cloud rising into the sky south of their city.

The blast immediately reminded many of the Beirut port explosion five years ago.

The explosion occurred at the strategic Shahid Rajaee Port, located near the Strait of Hormuz at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, about 14 kilometers southwest of Bandar Abbas and roughly 1,000 kilometers from the capital, Tehran.

Iranian state television quoted an official from the Ports and Maritime Organization in Hormozgan province as saying the explosion took place in a warehouse storing flammable materials at the city’s customs area. 

Efforts to extinguish the fire, involving helicopters, continued for several hours.

The blast resulted in hundreds of injuries, with the wounded transferred to hospitals in Bandar Abbas. Authorities declared a state of emergency in the city.

Windows in buildings and cars shattered several kilometers away, and there was extensive damage to port facilities, where dozens of containers were either destroyed or burned by the force of the explosion.
 
Given that Israel has repeatedly threatened to target Iranian facilities, speculation initially pointed toward Israeli involvement. However, Israel’s Maariv newspaper quoted military officials as saying the Israeli army had no connection to the explosion.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dispatched his interior minister to Bandar Abbas as a special envoy to assess the situation and ordered a detailed investigation into the blast.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

Explosion

Bandar Abbas

Shahid Rajaee Port

China

United States

Sanctions

Israel

LBCI Next
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
Ceasefire in question: Israeli cabinet divided while Gaza tensions soar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

At least 280 injured in Iran port blast: new toll on state media

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

At least 115 injured in Iran port blast: New toll on state media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25

Ceasefire in question: Israeli cabinet divided while Gaza tensions soar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25

Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25

Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:23

Crowd claps as funeral of Pope Francis begins at Vatican

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25

Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanon's president and first lady meet world leaders during Pope Francis' funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Eight municipal councils win uncontested in Chouf, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media

LBCI
World News
06:44

With open hearts, hundreds of thousands bid farewell to Pope Francis

LBCI
World News
09:45

Iran-US nuclear talks end in Muscat: Iranian state TV

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More