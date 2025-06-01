News
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Lebanon News
01-06-2025 | 12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road between the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Debl in the Bint Jbeil district.
According to the National News Agency, one person was injured in the attack
However, a later report from the Health Ministry confirmed that the strike killed one person.
Lebanon News
Israel
Drone
Strike
Attack
