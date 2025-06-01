Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

01-06-2025 | 12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
0min
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road between the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Debl in the Bint Jbeil district.

According to the National News Agency, one person was injured in the attack
 
However, a later report from the Health Ministry confirmed that the strike killed one person.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Strike

Attack

Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
