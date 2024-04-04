News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
2024-04-04 | 14:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
After the Lebanese state filed a lawsuit against LBCI's "Marhaba Dawle" program in January, the state reacted once again by summoning the program's producer, Firas Hatoum, to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), specifically to the Intelligence Branch, on Thursday.
According to the program's producer, he was summoned for using ISF uniforms (costumes) and (fake) weapons.
He stated, after he exited the interrogation, which lasted for approximately two hours that those costumes were already available and not bought to film the program.
On Wednesday, Hatoum revealed on the "X" platform that the summoning was initiated based on a directive from the Military Court's Government Commissioner Judge Fadi Akiki.
Additionally, according to the nonprofit research and advocacy organization "Legal Agenda," Article 144 of the Military Judicial Law "penalizes imprisonment for a period ranging from two months to two years for anyone impersonating a military figure or wearing military attire."
However, the organization stated that Judge Fadi Akiki exceeded his legal authority by summoning Hatoum for investigation before the Intelligence Branch.
The organization said, "It is legally established that violations committed within the scope of television programs fall under the Publications Law, according to the Television and Radio Broadcasting Law (Article 35)."
"Therefore, they fall outside the jurisdiction of the military judiciary, and the investigation into them is exclusively under the jurisdiction of the investigative judge," it added.
On January 25, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) received a lawsuit filed by the Lebanese state/ Ministry of Interior, seeking to suspend the "Marhaba Dawle" program.
This legal action was taken in protest of what the state described as the program's violation of "moral" and "ethical" boundaries.
Once again, despite numerous crises affecting the country, the Lebanese state prioritized its attention on the issue of plastic weapons and military uniforms available to everyone in commercial stores, ignoring the pressing issues plaguing the nation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
State
Firas Hatoum
Legal
LBCI
Marhaba Dawle
Next
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-31
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-31
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:56
Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice
Lebanon News
11:56
Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-01
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
2024-04-01
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01
Netanyahu: Iran has been working against Israel for years, so Israel is working against it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01
Netanyahu: Iran has been working against Israel for years, so Israel is working against it
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
4
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
7
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More