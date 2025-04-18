News
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
World News
18-04-2025 | 07:57
0
min
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
Kyiv said Friday it had received the bodies of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed during battles with Russia, the second such patriation in the space of three weeks.
"As a result of repatriation activities, the bodies of 909 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a government agency, said in a statement on social media.
AFP
World News
Kyiv
Bodies
Ukrainian
Soldiers
