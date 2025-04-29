France says Russia behind 2017 Macron campaign hacking

29-04-2025
France says Russia behind 2017 Macron campaign hacking
France says Russia behind 2017 Macron campaign hacking

France on Tuesday accused Russian military intelligence of being behind cyberattacks against the nation over the last decade, including on President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 campaign and a TV network in 2015, the foreign ministry said.

Russian military intelligence (GRU) "has been carrying out cyberattacks against France for several years using a method known as APT28," added Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in a message on X, officially attributing these cyberattacks to the GRU for the first time.

AFP

World News

France

Russia

Cyberattacks

Emmanuel Macron

Jean-Noel Barrot

