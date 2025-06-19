News
Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit
Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 07:40
Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit
An Israeli military official said on Thursday that "it was a mistake" for a military spokesperson to have said earlier in the day that Israel had struck the Bushehr nuclear site in Iran.
The official would only confirm that Israel had hit the Natanz, Isfahan and Arak nuclear sites in Iran.
Pressed further on Bushehr, the official said he could neither confirm nor deny that Israel had struck the location, where Iran has a reactor.
Hitting Bushehr, which is close to Gulf Arab neighbors and staffed in part by Russian experts, would have been a major escalation.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Mistake
Iran
Bushehr
Strike
