LBCI sources revealed on Tuesday that "three individuals involved in the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman were found to possess counterfeit Lebanese identification cards, while the vehicle utilized in the crime was reported stolen."



Additionally, four suspects, all of Syrian nationality, have been apprehended by army intelligence in connection to the case. Among them, Bilal D. stands out as a key figure with a documented history of car theft.



Details emerged indicating that the kidnappers made unsuccessful attempts to intercept two vehicles before targeting Sleiman's car for robbery. Upon confronting Sleiman, resistance ensued, leading to physical assault and his subsequent confinement in the trunk of his car.



Furthermore, the sources indicated that three of the kidnappers fled to the Syrian town of Hawik, resulting in one fatality. Meanwhile, the fourth suspect, identified as Mohammed K., was located and apprehended at a hotel in Qalamoun.



The sources also highlighted the ongoing search for two primary suspects, notably Ahmad N., who is believed to lead a criminal gang specializing in the theft and smuggling of vehicles into Syria.