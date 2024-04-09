President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, described the killing of Pascal Sleiman as a "significant lesson."



He stated that the incident serves as a lesson for those who supported the unrestricted entry of Syrians and for those who signed petitions against him and his movement, as well as for anyone who attacked them.



Bassil cautioned against any plot aimed at starting a war in Lebanon, which is desired by its "enemies" and manipulated by them.



Bassil stated: "If the murder was driven by political reasons, we all support the martyr, his family, and his party, regardless of who committed the act. However, if the motive was different, we still support his family and party. But should we start a war in the country?"



Bassil said: "We don't want the war to escalate, but self-defense is a sacred right. If Israel attacks and wages war against us, then supporting the resistance becomes a national duty. Therefore, no one should try to exploit the differences between us and Hezbollah."