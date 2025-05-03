Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones upcoming visit to Azerbaijan

Middle East News
03-05-2025 | 14:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones upcoming visit to Azerbaijan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones upcoming visit to Azerbaijan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed next week's visit to Azerbaijan, his office announced on Saturday, in part due to recent developments in Gaza and Syria.

The prime minister's office also cited "the intense diplomatic and security schedule" and said that the visit would be rescheduled, without announcing a new date.

Netanyahu was to visit Azerbaijan from May 7-11 and was expected to meet with President Ilham Aliyev. Israel and Azerbaijan maintain close security and energy ties.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israeli

PM

Netanyahu

Postpone

Visit

Azerbaijan

LBCI Next
Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
UN chief condemns Israeli strike near Syria's presidential palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-13

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Hungary soon, Orban aide says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Lebanon's President Aoun discusses upcoming UAE visit with Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Dandan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

PM Nawaf Salam to visit Tripoli and Akkar to launch security plans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Yemen appoints Salem Saleh Bin Braik as prime minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-19

Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Mikati meets Morgan Ortagus, renews call for US to ensure full Israeli withdrawal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Khartoum in Sidon district, two injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
World News
12:08

Trump posts AI-generated photo of himself as pope

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More