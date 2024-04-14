News
Charles Jabbour: Pascal Sleiman's murder aimed at inciting Christian-Syrian confrontation
Lebanon News
2024-04-14 | 05:10
Charles Jabbour, head of Lebanese Forces media and communications department, believed that the kidnapping and killing of Pascal Sleiman was intended to stir up Christians into conflict or confrontation with Syrians. He stated that there was a clear attempt to shift the confrontation from the south to the Lebanese interior.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Jabbour emphasized that the Lebanese Forces party insists on considering the crime an 'assassination' until the investigation proves otherwise.
He questioned, "Does it make sense for a mere robbery gang to transport the body all the way from Lebanon to Syria? Why didn't they simply abandon it on the roadside? And why did they intentionally dispose of it in Syria, in such a conspicuous manner, capturing the scene on film as it unfolded?"
Lebanon News
Lebanese Forces
Charles Jabbour
Pascal Sleiman
Assassination
Christians
Syrians
Lebanon
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder
Middle East News
06:18
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
Middle East News
06:18
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
Lebanon News
05:25
Cabinet to hold emergency session on Monday morning
Lebanon News
05:25
Cabinet to hold emergency session on Monday morning
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Middle East News
08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
Middle East News
08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
Lebanon News
19:40
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
Lebanon News
19:40
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
World News
10:40
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
World News
10:40
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
