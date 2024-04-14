Charles Jabbour, head of Lebanese Forces media and communications department, believed that the kidnapping and killing of Pascal Sleiman was intended to stir up Christians into conflict or confrontation with Syrians. He stated that there was a clear attempt to shift the confrontation from the south to the Lebanese interior.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Jabbour emphasized that the Lebanese Forces party insists on considering the crime an 'assassination' until the investigation proves otherwise.



He questioned, "Does it make sense for a mere robbery gang to transport the body all the way from Lebanon to Syria? Why didn't they simply abandon it on the roadside? And why did they intentionally dispose of it in Syria, in such a conspicuous manner, capturing the scene on film as it unfolded?"