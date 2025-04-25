Syria's foreign minister on Friday called on the U.N. Security Council to "pressure" Israel to withdraw from its territory following the toppling of strongman Bashar al-Assad.



"We have repeatedly announced our commitment that Syria will not constitute any threat to any of the neighboring countries or any country around the world, including to Israel," Asaad al-Shaibani said in his first address at U.N. headquarters in New York.



Israel has launched air strikes and ground incursions to keep Syrian forces away from its border since Assad's ouster in December.



AFP