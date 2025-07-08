Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports

08-07-2025 | 05:45
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports

Iran did not request a meeting with the United States to resume nuclear talks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday, according to state media.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff said he would meet with Iranian diplomats “next week or so.”

Reuters

