In a recent update on the ongoing legal battle initiated by the Lebanese state, lawyer Riad Halij attended the Information Branch on behalf of Firas Hatoum, the producer of LBCI's "Marhaba Dawle" program.Early on Thursday, Hatoum wrote on the "X" platform: "Since my personal attendance would be unnecessary, lawyer Riad Halij will represent me in delivering the clothes and [plastic] weapons featured in the 'Marhaba Dawle' series."Later, he posted a video with the caption: "We handed over the seized items."Since January, the Lebanese state has initiated a legal battle against the "Marhaba Dawle" program, by filing a lawsuit against the series seeking to suspend it, and more recently, by summoning the program's producer, Firas Hatoum, to the Internal Security Forces (ISF).Based on Hatoum, he was summoned for using ISF uniforms (costumes) and (fake) weapons.