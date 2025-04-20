Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon

20-04-2025 | 07:47
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
0min
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed on the Qsaybeh–Braikeh highway in South Lebanon on Sunday following an explosion involving ammunition being transported in a military vehicle.  

The cause of the blast remains unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine what triggered the detonation.

