Qatar calls Iran attacks on its territory, Arab neighbours 'dangerous escalation'

Middle East News
12-07-2026 | 06:08
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Qatar calls Iran attacks on its territory, Arab neighbours &#39;dangerous escalation&#39;
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Qatar calls Iran attacks on its territory, Arab neighbours 'dangerous escalation'

Qatar on Sunday condemned Iranian attacks against its territory and its neighbours, after the Islamic republic launched salvos against Arab countries.

"Qatar condemns in the strongest possible terms the renewed attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran," the foreign ministry said in a statement, also referring to the targeting of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait and calling the barrages a "dangerous escalation".

AFP

Middle East News

calls

attacks

territory,

neighbours

'dangerous

escalation'

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