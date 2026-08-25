US removes Syria from terrorism sponsor list, lifting major investment obstacle

The United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, lifting what Damascus says was the last major impediment to investing in the country as Washington deepens ties to the new Syrian government.



The removal, posted on the U.S. Treasury's website, took effect after a 45-day congressional review period triggered when Trump formally notified Congress on July 8 of his intention to rescind the designation.



“These actions were all taken in recognition of the positive actions taken and further commitments by the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to fully distance Syria from acts of international terrorism,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.







Reuters