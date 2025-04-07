News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
News Bulletin Reports
07-04-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus concludes her visit to Lebanon, questions arise over the country's next steps.
Time is not on Lebanon’s side, with just a few days remaining before the first major deadline before the international community: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington on April 21.
What needs to be done, and what can still be achieved? The negotiating delegation must bring three key banking, financial, and administrative steps to the table.
The first is the amendment to the banking secrecy law, which reduces banking secrecy with retroactive effect for the last 10 years. The draft decree was referred to Parliament after being approved by the Cabinet in March.
Second, the government has stated that appointments to the Council for Development and Reconstruction will be confirmed in an upcoming Cabinet session.
The third and most difficult step is the banking reform and regulation bill. This law will determine which banks can continue and increase their capital and which will be liquidated.
The IMF has agreed to defer the discussion on losses and the return of deposits to depositors until after April 21, as the issue needs more time for discussion and determination.
The Cabinet will review this bill on Tuesday. However, according to sources, "the path is not easy," with several ministers raising concerns.
For example, how can they determine which banks are viable without knowing the extent of the losses? Why not wait to determine the losses before passing the law? Why does the law grant powers to the Banking Control Commission, which is part of the banking sector, instead of an independent body?
Even after the laws are referred from the Cabinet to Parliament, the key question remains: What will happen after these laws are approved if the country falls back into the same scenario of blame-shifting between the government and Parliament, which derailed the initial agreement with the IMF in 2022?
According to government sources, Morgan Ortagus told officials that the international community does not intervene in such details and will evaluate the performance of the state as a whole.
Thus, the international community will base its stance on Lebanon's positive intent and cooperation in fulfilling the required tasks.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
United States
Morgan Ortagus
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Reforms
Next
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon and Gaza on the table: US envoy in Israel ahead of Netanyahu's US visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon and Gaza on the table: US envoy in Israel ahead of Netanyahu's US visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46
France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46
France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
0
Lebanon News
10:18
Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
10:18
Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
04:37
Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio
4
Lebanon News
08:25
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
Lebanon News
08:25
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
7
Lebanon News
03:39
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
Lebanon News
03:39
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
8
Lebanon Economy
07:46
Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription
Lebanon Economy
07:46
Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More