UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday said he was "alarmed" by events overnight in the Israel-Iran conflict.



"Alarmed by further strikes in the Middle East overnight, with reports of fatalities and injuries in Israel. We must urgently de-escalate & prevent any further harm to civilians," Lammy said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi "to urge calm."





AFP