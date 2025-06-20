Saudi Nuclear Regulatory Authority: Any attack on civilian nuclear facilities violates international resolutions

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission said on Friday that any military attacks on civilian nuclear facilities constitute a violation of international law, following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites amid the ongoing aerial conflict between the two sides.



“Any armed attack by any party, or any threat targeting nuclear facilities designated for peaceful purposes, is a violation of international resolutions, the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” the commission said in a statement.



AFP