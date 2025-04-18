Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday

Syria's flag carrier Syrian Air will resume direct flights to Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates starting on Sunday, the airline said in a Facebook post.



All flights between Syria and the UAE had been suspended in January after Islamist-led rebels toppled former leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.



The announcement comes days after the UAE's civil aviation authority announced the resumption of air flights between the Gulf country and Syria. No UAE-based airlines have announced plans to fly to Syria so far.





