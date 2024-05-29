Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, has condemned Hezbollah's unilateral decision to launch military operations in southern Lebanon, citing the severe daily suffering of residents and the destruction of villages.



In a statement, Geagea said, "While we see the tragedy of Gaza daily, Hezbollah's decision does not benefit Gaza and its people in any way. It only reflects very, very mistaken calculations, for which Lebanon and the Lebanese people are paying the price."



Geagea criticized the Lebanese government for spending LBP 93 billion (approximately $61.8 million) on aid for those affected by the military actions, despite the government's initial claims that it was unaware of and did not authorize the operations in the South.



"The LBP 93 billion comes from taxes and fees collected from the Lebanese people," Geagea said.



"Did the majority of the Lebanese people, through their MPs in parliament or through the government, agree to this decision to bear its financial, economic, social, and political burdens?" he added.



Geagea argued that the Cabinet's decision to spend LBP 93 billion for the benefit of the Council of the South contradicts the government's previous statements about the military events in the South and goes against the proper conduct of state affairs and the will of the majority of Lebanese citizens.



"We all understand the dire situation faced by many Lebanese people suffering from terminal or chronic diseases, struggling or even dying due to the scarcity of essential medication," stated Samir Geagea.



He continued, "Allocating the LBP 93 billion elsewhere could potentially save numerous lives, rather than investing it in a futile war that lacks popular support and was not sanctioned by the state."



Geagea called on the government to review its decision, arguing that it does not have the right to use Lebanese people's money against their will and contrary to the mandate given to it by the Lebanese people through their MPs in parliament.