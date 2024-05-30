MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The initiatives are not over, we will remain hopeful to break through the presidential deadlock

Lebanon News
2024-05-30 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The initiatives are not over, we will remain hopeful to break through the presidential deadlock
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The initiatives are not over, we will remain hopeful to break through the presidential deadlock

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn explained that "Le Drian's agenda is to find flexible opportunities for understanding between the Lebanese regarding the presidential file and to separate this file from the events in Gaza."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "the initiatives are not over, and we will remain hopeful to break through the deadlock."

He stressed that "the French movement is important, but it will not reach a result unless we decide as Lebanese, to do what is necessary, and come together on a common ground."

He added, "We must open the doors to complete the initiatives so that we do not enter into the unknown in the presidential file."

Lebanon News

MP

Hadi Aboul Hosn

LBCI

Initiatives

Hopeful

Presidential

Deadlock

LBCI Next
MP Bizri to LBCI: No president in June or even July, as there has been no serious breakthrough so far
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-01

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-21

Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Kheir to LBCI: We will cooperate with the Quintet Committee and Le Drian to facilitate the election of a president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Kheir to LBCI: We will cooperate with the Quintet Committee and Le Drian to facilitate the election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Bizri to LBCI: No president in June or even July, as there has been no serious breakthrough so far

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-25

Monitoring Qatari's delegation: Hezbollah's Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed stance on Presidential elections, Sleiman Frangieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31

The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue

LBCI
Middle East News
15:34

Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
00:27

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48

Blinken: Israel needs a post-war plan 'as soon as possible'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More