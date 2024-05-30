MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The initiatives are not over, we will remain hopeful to break through the presidential deadlock

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn explained that "Le Drian's agenda is to find flexible opportunities for understanding between the Lebanese regarding the presidential file and to separate this file from the events in Gaza."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "the initiatives are not over, and we will remain hopeful to break through the deadlock."



He stressed that "the French movement is important, but it will not reach a result unless we decide as Lebanese, to do what is necessary, and come together on a common ground."



He added, "We must open the doors to complete the initiatives so that we do not enter into the unknown in the presidential file."