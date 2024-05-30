MP Kheir to LBCI: We will cooperate with the Quintet Committee and Le Drian to facilitate the election of a president

MP Ahmad Kheir announced that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed the need to elect a president of the republic within the third option before the US presidential election.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he explained that Le Drian considered that if the presidential vacuum was extended, the presidential entity would be in danger.



He stated, "Le Drian's meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was positive."



"Our initiative was the result of a dialogue, and we took the decision as blocs out of fear for the country," Kheir added.



He reiterated his cooperation with the Quintet Committee and the French envoy to facilitate the election of a president.