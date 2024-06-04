British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June

The British Embassy in Beirut has rejected reports that the UK has suggested or sent any diplomatic message to Lebanese authorities regarding Israel conducting military operations in June, a spokesperson told LBCI on Tuesday afternoon.



“It is not for the UK to comment on Israel’s military planning,” the spokesperson added.



The spokesperson further highlighted that the UK continues to work towards de-escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.



“Our engagement with both sides is focused on generating the conditions for stability and security along the Blue Line. We are clear that conflict is not in anybody’s interest,” the spokesperson told LBCI.



Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that British authorities had informed the Lebanese authorities that Israel had set a date for an operation in Lebanon in mid-June.