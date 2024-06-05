News
Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon
2024-06-05 | 00:32
Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh confirmed that the Israeli war cabinet has not yet made a decision regarding Lebanon.
However, the army and security agencies are awaiting instructions from political leaders to launch a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south and transition from defense to offense.
Shehadeh noted in a phone call that the Israeli army has concerns, acknowledging that a war with Lebanon is not an easy matter.
Lebanon News
Israel
War Cabinet
Lebanon
Conflict
Army
