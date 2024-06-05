Mikati follows up on gunfire incident at US Embassy, informed of situation stabilization and investigation commencement

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up on the shooting incident at the US Embassy in Awkar during his meeting with Defense Minister Maurice Slim Wednesday morning.



He also made a series of calls with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and security agency leaders.



The Prime Minister has been informed by the concerned parties that the situation is stable, and intensive investigations have begun to uncover the circumstances of the incident and apprehend all those involved.



Mikati also made a call to the officials at the embassy to inquire about the situation and the embassy staff, especially in light of Ambassador Lisa Johnson's absence from Lebanon.