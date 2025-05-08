Father Jean Maroun Hashem says papal list narrows to Cardinals Parolin and Tagle

08-05-2025 | 11:59
Father Jean Maroun Hashem says papal list narrows to Cardinals Parolin and Tagle
Father Jean Maroun Hashem says papal list narrows to Cardinals Parolin and Tagle

According to Father Jean Maroun Hashem, a specialist in Vatican affairs, the vote has narrowed to two leading contenders: Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. 

The development comes amid ongoing deliberations, with both figures emerging as leading candidates in the eyes of the electors.

Lebanon News

Father

Jean Maroun Hashem

Papal

List

Pope

