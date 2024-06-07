News
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-07 | 00:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for a halt to the mutual attacks between Israel and Hezbollah along the border between Israel and Lebanon, expressing concern over the risk of a "wider conflict with devastating consequences for the region."
In a statement, the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said, "With the ongoing exchange of fire along the Blue Line, the Secretary-General once again calls on the parties to urgently cease-fire."
He added that Guterres fears this "exchange of fire could lead to a wider conflict with dire consequences for the region."
The Secretary-General regretted that "we have already lost hundreds of lives, tens of thousands have been displaced, and homes and livelihoods have been destroyed on both sides of the Blue Line."
AFP
Lebanon News
United Nations
António Guterres
Lebanon
Israel
Border
Blue Line
War
Escalation
