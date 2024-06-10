News
Mohamad Khaweja to LBCI: Presidential initiatives preferable over stagnation
Lebanon News
2024-06-10 | 05:18
Mohamad Khaweja to LBCI: Presidential initiatives preferable over stagnation
MP Mohamad Khaweja announced that "presidential initiatives are better than stagnation, but too many initiatives lead nowhere."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "There are common elements among most initiatives, and none of the initiatives, whether external or internal, have offered anything new.
Khaweja said, "They are not as practical as the initiative presented by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on August 31."
He added, "We acted democratically, in a manner that does not conflict with the constitution or the internal regulations of the Parliament."
Khaweja affirmed that "the best place for dialogue is the 'mother institution,' which is the Parliament," stating that Berri is the only one capable of effectively managing it given the current members.
He pointed out that "those who do not want Speaker Berri to manage the dialogue are limited."
Khaweja continued, " Most blocs know that no one other than Berri can manage a complex process that includes electing the first man in the country."
“Any activity in the Parliament is subject to its Speaker. We will not accept dialogue outside the Parliament, and we will not accept dialogue unless it is chaired by Berri, who guarantees the success of the dialogue,” Khaweja asserted.
He also mentioned the absence of the Lebanese Forces from budget discussions, acknowledging political differences but expressing discomfort with their exclusion from the dialogue table.
French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's efforts to bridge gaps were noted by Khaweja, but he questioned the effectiveness.
“Isn't it better and faster for us to sit together, with all due respect to the French, Qatari, Saudi, Iranian, and others' roles? Why don't we sit in the Parliament?” he asked.
Lebanon News
Mohamad Khaweja
President
Initiatives
Parliament
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
