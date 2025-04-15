Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns

15-04-2025 | 13:05
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam contacted Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan to express Lebanon's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom amid emerging threats to its security and stability.
 
During the call, Salam conveyed Lebanon's readiness to cooperate fully with Jordanian authorities, especially concerning reports that some individuals involved in the alleged plots may have received training in Lebanon.

Salam firmly reiterated that Lebanon rejects being used as a base or launching ground for any activity that could undermine the security of any brotherly or friendly nation.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
