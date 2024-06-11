Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-11 | 13:53
High views
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

On Tuesday evening, reports indicated that two people were injured when a Renault Rapid car caught fire following an Israeli airstrike in the area between the towns of Yater and Deir Aames in southern Lebanon.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Yater

Deir Aames

