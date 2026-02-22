India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source to Reuters

World News
22-02-2026 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source to Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source to Reuters

India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, chiefly because of uncertainty after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a source in its trade ministry said on Sunday.

One of the first concrete reactions among Asian nations to the decision, it follows Trump's move on Saturday to levy a temporary tariff of 15%, the maximum allowed by law, on U.S. imports from all countries, following the court's rejection.

"The decision to defer the visit was taken after discussions between officials of the two countries," said the source, who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one. "No new date for the visit has been decided."

The delay came mainly from the uncertainty over tariffs following Friday's judgment, the source added.

Reuters

World News

delays

trade

talks

after

Supreme

Court

rejects

Trump

tariffs:

Source

Reuters

LBCI Next
Hungary says will block EU's latest package of sanctions on Russia
Brazil doesn't want 'new Cold War', Lula says before Trump meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-20

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

LBCI
World News
2026-02-20

US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump

LBCI
World News
09:11

Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:17

Hungary says will block EU's latest package of sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World News
05:15

Brazil doesn't want 'new Cold War', Lula says before Trump meeting

LBCI
World News
11:17

Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15%

LBCI
World News
09:11

Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-18

French hard-left party says evacuates Paris HQ after 'bomb threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-18

President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-18

Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More