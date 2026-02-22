India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Source to Reuters

India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, chiefly because of uncertainty after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a source in its trade ministry said on Sunday.



One of the first concrete reactions among Asian nations to the decision, it follows Trump's move on Saturday to levy a temporary tariff of 15%, the maximum allowed by law, on U.S. imports from all countries, following the court's rejection.



"The decision to defer the visit was taken after discussions between officials of the two countries," said the source, who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one. "No new date for the visit has been decided."



The delay came mainly from the uncertainty over tariffs following Friday's judgment, the source added.



Reuters