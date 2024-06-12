News
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2024-06-12 | 15:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Wael Abou Faour, stated that the bloc's initiative was launched to break the deadlock in the presidential file.
"Our actions are driven by the crisis we are currently facing, not by any external influences," he added.
In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, he said: "Walid Jumblatt advised Jean-Yves Le Drian not to come to Lebanon unless the situation regarding the presidential file is sufficiently developed."
MP Wael Abou Faour noted that there are two proposals on the table—the first is for dialogue under Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri's leadership, while the second is against dialogue and against Berri taking the lead.
Abou Faour indicated that no candidates' names were proposed during the visit to Qatar, adding that Doha emphasized that it is working within the Quintet Committee.
He emphasized during the interview that any president elected without consensus "will not be able to govern."
He questioned, "During former Lebanese President Michel Aoun's term, when there was dialogue, wasn't Aoun involved? So why oppose Berri leading the dialogue?"
MP Wael Abou Faour emphasized the need for dialogue with Iran, stating, "Hezbollah can choose what aligns with its interests and what does not."
During the interview, MP Abou Faour mentioned that Saudi Arabia desires a stable governance structure in Lebanon.
He stressed that this "stable environment" must exist before it resumes political investment in the country.
Abou Faour also noted Saudi Arabia's active involvement in the Quintet Committee and mentioned that the Saudi ambassador has recently proposed flexible solutions to overcome the current challenges.
The member of the Democratic Gathering bloc stated, "We have no intention of isolating the Lebanese Forces, and Gebran Bassil has not raised this issue either."
"Our interaction with Samir Geagea is marked by 'personal openness,' and we perceive no advantage in conflicting with Berri, as he 'holds the key' to resolving our current situation," he added.
He stated that the Lebanese state should provide compensation to the residents of Beirut affected by the port explosion, as well as to those impacted by the Akkar explosion, and also to the victims of the conflict in the South.
He also advocated for the reorganization of a ministerial committee tasked with addressing the Syrian refugee issue, emphasizing, "While there are safe areas in Syria, a complete 'full return' is currently not achievable."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Democratic Gathering
MP Wael Abou Faour
Presidency
Walid Jumblatt
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Michel Aoun
Nabih Berri
