Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
0min
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

The Israeli Channel 12 reported Thursday that around 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon, targeting various areas in the Golan Heights and the Galilee.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Golan Heights

Galilee

Israel

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
