Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations

Lebanon’s foreign ministry, through its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, submitted a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General over ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty in recent months.



The ministry requested that the complaint be issued as an official U.N. document and distributed to all member states.



The complaint includes three detailed tables documenting daily Israeli breaches of Lebanese sovereignty in October, November, and December 2025, totaling 542, 691, and 803 violations, respectively, for a cumulative total of 2,036 incidents.



The ministry reiterated that these violations constitute a clear breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a violation of Israel’s obligations under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



Lebanon urged the Security Council to require Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701, adhere to the ceasefire, withdraw its forces from the five remaining positions it occupies in Lebanon, respect internationally recognized borders, end repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty, release Lebanese detainees, and halt threats to Lebanon’s territorial integrity and political independence.



The ministry also called on the council to pressure Israel to stop targeting UNIFIL forces, which continue to make significant sacrifices to maintain security and stability in the region.



The complaint reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing its obligations under Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire. It highlighted the cabinet’s approval of a five-phase plan by the Lebanese army to centralize weapons under state control across Lebanon.



Phase one has been completed, with the army extending full state authority over southern Litani, except for positions still occupied by Israel. Phase two will cover the area between the Litani River in the south and the Awali River in the north, followed by Beirut and Mount Lebanon in phase three, Bekaa in phase four, and the remainder of the country in phase five.



The ministry said the plan will restore the Lebanese state’s exclusive authority over decisions of war and peace and ensure that all weapons in Lebanon are held only by official military and security forces, as defined by the ceasefire declaration.



The complaint also reiterated Lebanon’s readiness to negotiate with Israel to end the occupation and stop attacks.