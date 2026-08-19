France had 1,243 excess deaths during July heatwave: Health authority

France saw 1,243 excess deaths between July 2 and 22 during a heatwave, bringing the still provisional death toll from this year's high temperatures to 7,300, France's national public health agency said Wednesday.



The surge of 1,243 deaths from all causes, which cannot yet be definitively attributed to the heat, comes on top of the 5,764 excess deaths recorded during a heatwave in June and 300 deaths identified so far during the year's first period of high temperatures in late May, the agency said.



AFP



