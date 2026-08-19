North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication

World News
19-08-2026 | 09:33
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North Korea leader&#39;s sister says &#39;unaware&#39; of reported Kim-Trump communication
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North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication

The powerful sister of Kim Jong Un said she was "unaware" of communication between her brother and Donald Trump, after the U.S. president hinted at contact with the North Korean leader.

"Regarding the recent news from Washington about communication between the leaders of North Korea and the United States, I am completely unaware of it, and it is likely the only matter concerning our top leadership's foreign policy that I am unaware of," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement on Wednesday.

AFP

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

United States

Donald Trump

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